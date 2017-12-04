King tides flood parts of National City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- King tides Monday caused ocean water to flow over the coastline near National City surging the storm drains.

Streets and businesses near 18th Street and Roosevelt Avenue were flooded Monday morning.

King tides or spring tides are the highest tides of the year and typically happen in San Diego County between November and February when the moon is closest to Earth.

Oceanographer Dr. James Eckman, director of the California Sea Grant program at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told FOX 5 due to climate changes the sea level is rising. Eckman said the water has reached historic heights over the last couple of years and will only continue to rise.

"At one point we had 18 inches water about that high," said Phomsavanh.

For Say Phomsavanh, that news is not good news. The owner of S&S Welding said unless he moves there is not much else he can do.

Phomsavanh said king tides have hit his business every year for the last 15 years during the winter season. He says it seems to be getting worse.

“I can’t win. I know I cannot fight with Mother Nature,” said Phomsavanh. "We have sandbags everywhere and wait until what happens."

Phomsavanh prepared for them and has had to make some adjustments.

“See all my equipment inside? I have to build the stand because this is a welding fabrication shop with a lot of welding equipment - so we build it up high,” he said.

“We get used to it to be honest with you," said Phomsavanh. “It is what it is. I’ve been through this for over 15 years I get used to.”

The City of National City's Public Works Engineer Steve Manganiello says it has done what it can regularly maintain and clean out storm drains and even raising sidewalks and roads.

Although the water has receded, this community is bracing itself once again. King tides are expected to surge Tuesday higher than they were Monday.