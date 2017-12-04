Cement spill closes freeway transition

SAN DIEGO – The California Highway Patrol closed a freeway transition Monday morning after a truck spilled wet concrete across both traffic lanes.

The spill happened just after 10 a.m. on the transition from southbound Interstate 5 to northbound state Route 15. About 50 yards of wet cement slurry spilled across both northbound lanes, the CHP said.

Several cars drove through the wet concrete and reported damage to their undercarriages, the CHP said. Officers halted traffic for a short time and then allowed cars to cross the spill one at a time in the left lane.

The driver of the truck that spilled the concrete pulled over contacted the CHP.

Caltrans crews were called to clean up the mess.