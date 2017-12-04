Border agents arrest convicted sex offender

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday night.

Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector encountered Jose Luis Vargas-Hernandez around 3 miles west of the Calexico port of entry.

After arresting Vargas-Hernandez and taking him to their station for processing, agents discovered he had previous sex offense convictions against a minor and was removed from the U.S. in August 2016.

Vargas, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal.