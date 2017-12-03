People rappel down San Diego high-rise for brain cancer awareness

SAN DIEGO – If you passed by the Manchester Grand Hyatt this weekend, you may have noticed something unusual — people rappelling down the side of the high-rise.The daring participants of the Over The Edge event raised money and awareness for brain cancer Sunday.

TJ Trevino is a brain tumor survivor and encouraged people to get involved with spreading awareness of brain cancer. He rappelled alongside his neurosurgeons.

“I committed to raise funds to benefit cutting-edge brain cancer research through ABC2 by rappelling down the side of the building,” Trevino said. “More research is desperately needed.”

Three big time VIP rappellers went Over The Edge today! TJ Trevino flanked by his amazing @UCSDHealth @UCSDNeuroSurg docs: Dr. Jona Hattangadi-Gluth and Dr. David Piccioni. pic.twitter.com/DBIw7i5OTR — OTE for Brain Cancer (@OTE4BrainCancer) December 3, 2017

The company putting on the event was Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure (ABC2).

“Breakthroughs in brain cancer research don’t follow conventional wisdom. Neither do we,” ABC2 CEO Max Wallace said. “Our Over The Edge participants embrace that spirit that’s going to help us speed new treatments for brain cancer patients.”