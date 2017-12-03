× Elderly man rescued after fire tears through Del Mar garage

DEL MAR, Calif. – An elderly man was taken to a hospital after an early-morning fire tore through the garage of his home in Del Mar.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Camino Del Mar at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and found the garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a Del Mar fire department spokesperson.

Two people, an elderly man and his caretaker, were briefly trapped on a balcony of the home as smoke and flames spread through the garage. Firefighters rescued both and transported the elderly man to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.