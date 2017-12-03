Aztecs to play Army in Armed Forces Bowl

SAN DIEGO - San Diego State's football team will line up against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl later this month, officials announced Sunday.
The game will be held Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Athletics officials at SDSU had been eyeing the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara before the University of Wisconsin's football team lost to Ohio State University Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Wisconsin's loss prompted a re-shuffling of bowl game destinations.
Big Ten team Wisconsin dropped down to the Orange Bowl, causing every other Big Ten school to drop down a notch and leaving no room for the Aztecs, a Mountain West team, in the Foster Farms Bowl, which was handed to Purdue instead.
The Aztecs have a 10-2 record this season, while Army's Black Knights are 8-3.
SDSU is 5-6 in bowl games all-time. Army is 4-2.
The last time the two teams met was in 2012, when the Aztecs beat the Blck Knights 42-7.
2017-2018 College Bowl Schedule
All times are Eastern, and streaming destinations are linked where available.
Saturday, December 16
Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m on ABC: Grambling vs. North Carolina A&T
New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN: Troy vs. North Texas
Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. on CBSSN: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky
Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC: Boise State vs. Oregon
New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN: Marshall vs. Colorado State
Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee
Tuesday, December 19
Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m. on ESPN: FAU vs. Akron
Wednesday, December 20
Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
Thursday, December 21
Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: FIU vs. Temple
Friday, December 22
Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN: Ohio vs. UAB
Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. on ESPN: CMU vs. Wyoming
Saturday, December 23
Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN: USF vs. Texas Tech
Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN: Army vs. San Diego State
Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. on ESPN: Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Sunday, December 24
Hawaii Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: Fresno State vs. Houston
Tuesday, December 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m on ESPN: Utah vs. West Virginia
Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Duke vs. NIU
Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Kansas State vs. UCLA
Wednesday, December 27
Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN: Florida State vs. Southern Miss
Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Boston College vs. Iowa
Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on FOX: Arizona vs. Purdue
Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Texas vs. Missouri
Thursday, December 28
Military Bowl, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN: Virginia vs. Navy
Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech
Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. on FS1: Michigan State vs. Washington State
Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Stanford vs. TCU
Friday, December 29
Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. on CBS: Arizona State vs. NC State
Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN: Kentucky vs. Northwestern
Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on CBSSN: New Mexico State vs. Utah State
Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: Ohio State vs. USC
Saturday, December 30
TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ABC: Memphis vs. Iowa State
Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. on ESPN: Penn State vs. Washington
Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Miami vs. Wisconsin
Monday, January 1
Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN2: Michigan vs. South Carolina
Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN: Auburn vs. UCF
Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. on ABC: Notre Dame vs. LSU
Rose Bowl Playoff semifinal, 5 p.m. on ESPN: Oklahoma vs. Georgia
Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal, 8:45 p.m. on ESPN: Clemson vs. Alabama
Monday, January 8
Playoff National Championship, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Rose winner vs. Sugar winner