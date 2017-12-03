Aztecs to play Army in Armed Forces Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - San Diego State's football team will line up against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl later this month, officials announced Sunday.

The game will be held Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Athletics officials at SDSU had been eyeing the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara before the University of Wisconsin's football team lost to Ohio State University Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Wisconsin's loss prompted a re-shuffling of bowl game destinations.

Big Ten team Wisconsin dropped down to the Orange Bowl, causing every other Big Ten school to drop down a notch and leaving no room for the Aztecs, a Mountain West team, in the Foster Farms Bowl, which was handed to Purdue instead.

The Aztecs have a 10-2 record this season, while Army's Black Knights are 8-3.

SDSU is 5-6 in bowl games all-time. Army is 4-2.

The last time the two teams met was in 2012, when the Aztecs beat the Blck Knights 42-7.

2017-2018 College Bowl Schedule

All times are Eastern, and streaming destinations are linked where available.

Saturday, December 16

Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m on ABC: Grambling vs. North Carolina A&T

New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN: Troy vs. North Texas

Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. on CBSSN: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky

Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ABC: Boise State vs. Oregon

New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN: Marshall vs. Colorado State

Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee

Tuesday, December 19

Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m. on ESPN: FAU vs. Akron

Wednesday, December 20

Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

Thursday, December 21

Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: FIU vs. Temple

Friday, December 22

Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN: Ohio vs. UAB

Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. on ESPN: CMU vs. Wyoming

Saturday, December 23

Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN: USF vs. Texas Tech

Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN: Army vs. San Diego State

Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. on ESPN: Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Sunday, December 24

Hawaii Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: Fresno State vs. Houston

Tuesday, December 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m on ESPN: Utah vs. West Virginia

Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Duke vs. NIU

Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Kansas State vs. UCLA

Wednesday, December 27

Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN: Florida State vs. Southern Miss

Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Boston College vs. Iowa

Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on FOX: Arizona vs. Purdue

Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Texas vs. Missouri

Thursday, December 28

Military Bowl, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN: Virginia vs. Navy

Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. on ESPN: Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. on FS1: Michigan State vs. Washington State

Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. on ESPN: Stanford vs. TCU

Friday, December 29

Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. on ESPN: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. on CBS: Arizona State vs. NC State

Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN: Kentucky vs. Northwestern

Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. on CBSSN: New Mexico State vs. Utah State

Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN: Ohio State vs. USC

Saturday, December 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ABC: Memphis vs. Iowa State

Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. on ESPN: Penn State vs. Washington

Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Miami vs. Wisconsin

Monday, January 1

Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. on ESPN2: Michigan vs. South Carolina

Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN: Auburn vs. UCF

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. on ABC: Notre Dame vs. LSU

Rose Bowl Playoff semifinal, 5 p.m. on ESPN: Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal, 8:45 p.m. on ESPN: Clemson vs. Alabama

Monday, January 8

Playoff National Championship, 8 p.m. on ESPN: Rose winner vs. Sugar winner