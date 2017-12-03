× 84-year-old Escondido man missing, police seek help

ESCONDIDO MISSING – An 84-year-old Escondido man disappeared from his porch, and police were seeking help locating him Sunday.

The man, Jose Natividad Hernandez, was last seen by his family Saturday evening at his home in the 100 block of Sheridan Avenue, Escondido Police said.

The man was seen on his porch at about 5:30 p.m., and family members reported him missing at about midnight, Escondido Police Officer Ryan Banks said.

Hernandez was described as being 5-feet 11-inches tall and 190 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color jacket, blue short sleeve shirt, gray pants and black shoes with white socks.

Hernandez only speaks Spanish, police said.

Officers asked anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts to call the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.