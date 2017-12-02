× Woman killed after crashing SUV into concrete barrier in Escondido

ESCONDIDO – A 40-year-old woman was killed when she crashed the 2013 Nissan Juke she was driving into a concrete barrier in Escondido, police said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the area of Nordahl Road and Highway 78, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.

The woman, who is from Escondido, suffered major trauma and died at the scene, Kearney said. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Witnesses told police at the scene the Nissan exited the off-ramp to Highway 78 eastbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued across the intersection at Nordahl and crashed into the concrete barrier wall, Kearney said.

Alcohol and drug impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash but the cause remains under investigation, police said.