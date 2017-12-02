× Convenience store in Sabre Springs robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO – A convenience store in the Sabre Springs neighborhood was robbed Saturday morning and the suspects remain at large, police said.

At about 5:45 a.m., two suspects entered a 7-Eleven in the 13500 block of Sabre Springs Parkway and confronted the clerk, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

One suspect threatened the clerk with a shotgun, while the other took money from the cash register, Martinez said.

Following the robbery, the two fled on foot in an unknown direction, he said.

The first suspect was described as a black man, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with a thin build. The second suspect was described as a black man wearing a gray hoodie, a brown sweater, gray pants and black gloves.

Detectives from the police department’s robbery division will investigate the incident.