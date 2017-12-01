× Shallow grave with bodies of woman, dog found during search for missing Army officer

ONTARIO, Calif. – Investigators believe the bodies of a woman and a dog found in a shallow grave in the desert are a missing Army officer from San Diego and her dog.

The remains were found while investigators used a cadaver dog to search an area called Cactus City near Interstate 10 and Box Canyon Road in San Bernardino County. They were searching for Julia Jacobson, a retired Army captain and corporate real estate broker for 7-Eleven, who went missing in San Diego over Labor Day weekend.

Investigators have not confirmed the identities of the bodies, but they said they believed they are Jacobson and her box terrier, Boogie.

Authorities said Jacobson left her North Park home with her dog on the morning of Sept. 4. After San Diego police determined Jacobson had gone to Ontario, authorities in San Bernardino County took over the case.

Based on their investigation, detectives have reason to believe Jacobson was murdered. Her ex-husband Dalen Ware was arrested in October on suspicion of murder.