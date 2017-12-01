Sex assault of 14-year-old may be related to other recent attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on Thursday may have also attacked a 15-year-old girl a month and a half ago, investigators said.

The latest attack happened Thursday at about 6: 30 a.m. as the girl was walking from her house to Mira Mesa High School. A man came up to her as she was walking in the 8800 block of Flanders Drive and began talking to her. He then sexually assaulted her and ran off through a residential complex, police said.

The man was described as a Latino man with a dark complexion, 35 to 40 years old, about 5 feet seven inches tall, average build with short, dark hair. The victim told police that he spoke with a Spanish accent.

The attacker's description was similar to a man wanted for the sexual battery of a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 17. That girl was also walking to Mira Mesa High School when she was attacked at about 6:30 a.m.

Investigators are reviewing other recent cases in the area to see if they might be connected.