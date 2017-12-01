Men armed with shotgun rob gas station clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two suspects, one of whom was armed, robbed the clerk at a Valero gas station in Serra Mesa, police said Friday.

No one was injured in the robbery, which was reported at 10:22 p.m. Thursday at 3377 Sandrock Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspects entered the store where one of them stayed behind the front door holding a shotgun pointed at the store's clerk while the other suspect walked behind the counter, Heims said.

The suspect who took the money was described as black, 24 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket over a gray hoodie with the hood up and gloves, Heims said.

The armed suspect was described as black, 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and the hood up and gray sweatpants.