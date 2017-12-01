Holiday parades and festivals this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Holiday parades and festivals are scheduled to take place around San Diego County this weekend, including the 60th edition of the Encinitas cavalcade.

More than 100 entries are scheduled for the Encinitas Holiday Parade, which begins Saturday at 5:30 p.m. along Highway 101. At 5 p.m., Santa Claus is due to make a visit to The Lumberyard, at 967 S. Coast Highway.

The parade will have a theme of celebrating the arts. Danny Salzhandler, a leader of the city’s arts community, will serve as grand marshal.

The highway is scheduled to shut down at 4 p.m. According to the city, shuttle buses will run from then until 8:30 p.m. from Scripps Hospital Encinitas, 354 Santa Fe Drive, and from the Magdalena Ecke YMCA parking lot, 200 Saxony Road.

Other holiday festivities on Saturday include:

— at 11 a.m., the 54th annual North Park Toyland Parade, University Avenue between Utah and Iowa Streets;

— at noon, the continuation of the 40th annual December Nights festival in Balboa Park, until 11 p.m.;

— at 2 p.m., a children’s fair at Memorial Park, 373 Park Way in Chula Vista, followed at 6 p.m. with the Starlight Parade along Third Street, from H Street to E Street;

— at 3 p.m., the California Center for the Arts’ annual Winter Wonderland Festival in Escondido will include Santa Claus, carolers, snow, reindeer, a light show and screening of the movie “Elf,” at 340 N. Escondido Blvd.; and

— at 5 p.m., the 38th annual OB Holiday Parade, along Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach.

Sunday will bring the 60th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade and Festival.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., the parade will travel down Girard Avenue from Kline Street, and turn south onto Prospect Street to the finish at Silverado Street. The festival will be at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.