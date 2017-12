Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- At least one person has died in a house fire that broke out in Lakeside early Friday morning.

Flames broke out just after 4 a.m. in the 9700 block of Emerald Hill Lane.

Thick smoke and flames could be seen billowing into the air from several blocks away.

Multiple engines were called to battle the blaze. It’s not clear how many people were inside the home when the fire started.

The cause is not yet known.

