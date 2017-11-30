Viral video showing baby being slapped prompts police to arrest young mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego mother of a 6-month-old baby has been arrested after a viral Facebook video appeared to show the baby being slapped and abused by a yet unknown person.

San Diego police said there was also a photo posted that showed the baby holding a pocket knife with an open blade.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jowi Victoria Morales from a Mountain View home on South Pardee Street, according to SDPD Lt. Scott Wahl. She was booked at Las Colina Women's Facility for outstanding domestic violence charges.

The baby was found safe and taken into protective custody around 1:15 p.m., according to Wahl. Child abuse and domestic violence investigators are now looking into the case.

A woman from San Diego saw the video posted to Facebook a little after midnight Thursday and was shocked. She immediately alerted police and TV news stations to the video.

The woman also shared the video posted on Facebook to bring awareness to it.