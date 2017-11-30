USTA Hard Court Championships taking place in La Jolla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 45th annual UTSA Hard Court Championships brings some of the best over-40 tennis players from around the world to La Jolla.

"My goal is to win it... You wanna have fun, but winning is fun."

Peter Smith, the head tennis coach at USC, took time away from instructing, to play at the 45th annual hard court championships where men and women battle for a golden ball.

"I had been on a quest to get a gold ball when i turned 30, I'm 45 now... And I'm still trying to get my gold ball... I have 5 bronze but the gold is a little bit shinier than the bronze." Says Dianne Lee.

La Jolla is a very popular spot for tennis pros. Partially for it's beauty... partially because of the people.

"Last year and it was so much fun, the staff was great, the players are wonderful," Lee continues, "You see all these familiar faces and I just had to come back."

"This is where I grew up. I played with my father on these courts, and it's just really special to come back, especially in La Jolla at the beach club to play." Says Smith.

With a father-son and grandfather-grandson division, the tournament hopes to bring families together to play, and to watch.

"Come down and you can bring your whole family. The way it works is we have singles for the men, doubles for the women, mixed doubles for the husband and wife, and you can end the week playing father son, or grandfather, grandson events." Says William J. Kellogg.

The tournament continues through the Dec 3rd weekend, and it's free and open to the public.