Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swaddling for newborns to help them sleep, but recently revised its guidelines suggest parents should stop swaddling once a baby is two months old.

The guidelines warn swaddled babies who roll to the stomach are at increased risk for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Pediatrician and author of "The Happiest Baby on the Block" Dr. Harvey Karp joined FOX 5's Shally Zomorodi Thursday morning to talk about that recommendation.