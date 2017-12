SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured Thursday when a pickup truck collided with another vehicle before crashing into a restaurant in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid and University avenues. The gray truck hit a red car, then slammed into Lotus Garden, a Chinese restaurant.

Two people in the car were taken to a hospital. No one inside the recently-renovated restaurant was hurt.