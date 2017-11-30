Pedestrian killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police were searching Thursday for a hit-and-run driver whose vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.
The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of H Street, according to Chula Vista police.
Police closed H Street between Broadway and Oaklawn Avenue for an investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Chula Vista police.
32.630945 -117.089455