Man stabbed multiple times during argument

SAN DIEGO — An argument turned violent at a home in San Diego’s Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood and resulted in one man hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and another man behind bars, police said.

The quarrel between the two men broke out about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of Koe Street in the neighborhood south of Lemon Grove, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. When the argument turned physical, one of the men stabbed the other man multiple times.

Police responded to the home but by the time they arrived, the victim had fled and officers could not immediately track him down, Heims said. He was ultimately discovered at a hospital where he sought treatment for the injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Mario Herrera, 28, was arrested in connection to the stabbing, Heims said. Herrera was booked into the San Diego Central Jail a little before 1 a.m. Thursday, though jail records did not immediately show charges that appeared related to the stabbing.