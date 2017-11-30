× Woman reported missing in Rancho Santa Fe found near her home

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old Las Vegas woman who was reported missing in the Rancho Santa Fe area Wednesday was found safe near her home Thursday morning.

Ailsa Leech was reported missing after she left the home of a family member on foot without telling anyone where she was going, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. The home’s location was not disclosed.

Leech was described as frail and may be suffering from depression, authorities said.

No further details about her whereabouts were released.