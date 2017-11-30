Lockdown lifted at Oceanside schools after reports of gunman near campus

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two Oceanside schools were on lockdown Thursday after transients in the area said a man pointed a gun at them.

The lockdown at Lincoln Middle School and nearby Palmquist Elementary School was lifted just before noon, according to school district officials.

All students and staff are safe, they said on Facebook.

Oceanside police were searching for the possibly armed man in a neighborhood just east of Interstate 5 and north of state Route 78, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

Several officers were seen searching the area with their weapons drawn. A person believed to be a gang member was taken into custody, but a gun wasn’t found. Police continue to search the area for a weapon.