10-year-old girl reported missing in National City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY -- Police went door-to-door Thursday morning in a National City neighborhood in search of a missing 10-year-old girl believed to have run away from home.

Sofia Marie Labra was reported missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of E Avenue, according to the National City Police Department. Officers said Sofia has run away on previous occasions and they do not believe she was abducted.

But more than 10 hours after she went missing, her family was still searching for her and police were attempting to contact friends who might have information on her whereabouts. Meanwhile, officers went door-to-door in her family's neighborhood searching for any clues that might help them track her down.

Sofia is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown eyes and straight shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue pants.

Anyone with information about Sofia's whereabouts was asked to call the National City detectives at (619) 336-4508 or the main police department at 619-336-4411.