SAN DIEGO — A woman was injured Wednesday night when she was hit by a stray bullet in the Encanto area of San Diego.

Police said shortly before 8 p.m., two men were reportedly arguing in the 1200 block of Moraea Street when one man pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the other but missed. A bullet went through a house and hit a woman in the shoulder.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.