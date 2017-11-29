Stores are selling $1,000 upside down Christmas trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. - Christmas may be about traditions, but some stores and a landmark hotel in San Diego are flipping things around.

Retailers selling upside down Christmas trees.

The Hotel del Coronado is on trend for 2017 holiday season. A giant upside-down Christmas tree was set up in the hotel's lobby.

The buzz surrounding the unconventional decorations have received rave reviews.

"How beautiful!!! I love whimsy and I love that they chose to do something so different and lovely! We can’t wait to see it in person!!" Stephanie Fotia Lurito posted.

"How the heck is that even possible? I have to go check it out soon," Seana Miller commented.

Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond all have them for sale. Some of the upside down trees are already sold out.

Upside down trees retail from $150-$1,000.

This isn't the first time the topsy-turvy trees have been fashionable. Home decorating website The Spruce says the tradition of "hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe."

It may be an old tradition, but many people are confused.

The upside-down Christmas tree is exactly why I don't bother to keep up with trends - it looks ridiculous 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6ALgFhVmul — emily hill (@itsemilyhill) November 27, 2017

Others were confused by the price.