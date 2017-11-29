Stores are selling $1,000 upside down Christmas trees

CORONADO, Calif. - Christmas may be about traditions, but some stores and a landmark hotel in San Diego are flipping things around.
Retailers selling upside down Christmas trees.
The Hotel del Coronado is on trend for 2017 holiday season. A giant upside-down Christmas tree was set up in the hotel's lobby.
The buzz surrounding the unconventional decorations have received rave reviews.
"How beautiful!!! I love whimsy and I love that they chose to do something so different and lovely! We can’t wait to see it in person!!" Stephanie Fotia Lurito posted.
"How the heck is that even possible? I have to go check it out soon," Seana Miller commented.
Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond all have them for sale. Some of the upside down trees are already sold out.
Upside down trees retail from $150-$1,000.
This isn't the first time the topsy-turvy trees have been fashionable. Home decorating website The Spruce says the tradition of "hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the ceiling is an old one in Central and Eastern Europe."
It may be an old tradition, but many people are confused.
Others were confused by the price.