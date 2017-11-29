× Search teams look for missing North Park woman in Indio

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – The investigation into former Army veteran Julia Jacobson had search and rescue teams in Indio, Calif. Wednesday looking for her remains.

A volunteer team posted pictures on Twitter Wednesday of authorities in a rural location with the message “staff assisting Ontario PD in the search for Julia Jacobson in Indio.”

Jacobson, a retired Army captain and corporate real estate broker for 7-Eleven, went missing in San Diego over Labor Day weekend. Her body had not been found.

Authorities said Jacobson left her North Park home with her dog on the morning of September 4. After San Diego police determined Jacobson had gone to Ontario, authorities in San Bernardino County took over the case.

Based on their investigation, detectives have reason to believe Jacobson was murdered. Her ex-husband Dalen Ware was arrested in October on suspicion of murder.

Her family and friends gathered at a church in Del Cerro in early November and held a funeral service in her honor.

Indio is about 150 miles northeast of San Diego.