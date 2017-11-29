× Man shot after trying to run down officer

SAN DIEGO — Two men were in custody Wednesday morning following a brief police chase from Linda Vista to Clairemont Mesa that started when the driver of a stolen vehicle tried to run down an officer and the officer fired a single shot that struck the driver’s arm, police said.

The incident began around 12:10 a.m. as a welfare check when patrol officers spotted two men asleep in a stolen Acura sedan outside the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center at 3170 Armstrong Street in Linda Vista, Lt. Brian Ahearn said. But when the officers woke the men, the driver became agitated, refused to exit the vehicle, reached for an unknown object in his pocket and then put the car in reverse.

“He manipulated the vehicle so that he was in the path of the officer,” Ahearn said.

That prompted the unidentified officer to fire a single shot into the driver’s side window of the suspect vehicle, Ahearn said. The bullet wounded the driver, hitting him in the arm, but did not stop him from speeding away.

Police chased the vehicle north on Armstrong Street into Clairemont Mesa for about a mile. The pursuit ended when the Acura crashed into a parked car on Marlesta Drive, Ahearn said.

“The passenger was pinned in the car due to the crash and detained immediately,” Ahearn said. “The driver fled on foot between two houses but was later detained.”

While being taken into custody, the driver admitted having a gun in his pocket, which police seized. His arm injury appeared to be minor as news cameras captured footage of him walking in handcuffs to the back of an ambulance without any obviously visible wounds.

Police did not immediately release the identity of either the passenger or driver, and SDPD’s homicide unit was investigating the shooting, Officer John Buttle said. Homicide detectives typically investigate all officer-involved shootings whether they are fatal or not.