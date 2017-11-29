Flooding from broken pipe causes sinkhole in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A sinkhole formed after a ruptured water line flooded a stretch of road in East County Wednesday.

A 14-inch pipeline broke around 1 p.m. and flooded a portion of Camino Canada in the El Cajon area. It forced a closure of the street near Los Coches Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has issued a congestion alert for the area pending repairs.

Padre Dam Municipal Water District crews were repairing the broke pipeline.

Homeowners and buisnesses, including Walmart and Subway, were without water.