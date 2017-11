SAN DIEGO – Two people were aboard a 25-foot demasted sailboat in Mission Bay when it caught fire Wednesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters extinguished a boat fire in Mission Bay Channel, near Quivira Court and Quivira Way, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The sailboat was pulled ashore and dismantled in order to get the blaze to stop.

Two people aboard the small vessel got out safely, authorities said.

This 25’ demasted sailboat will be pulled ashore and dismantled in order for the fire to be extinguished.

Great job by @SDLifeguards making sure the two who were on board are now safe. pic.twitter.com/jfVfZTOj95 — SDFD (@SDFD) November 29, 2017