Local Thanksgiving traffic deaths down from 2016

SAN DIEGO — A single traffic fatality occurred in the San Diego area over the long Thanksgiving weekend, compared with five during the comparable period last year, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

Between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, CHP officers arrested 73 motorists locally on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, 16 more than during the equivalent 102-hour span in 2016, according to the state agency.

Statewide, 76 people lost their lives to vehicle crashes during the holiday weekend, 21 more than last year, and 1,057 drivers were jailed on DUI charges, as compared with 902 in 2016, the Highway Patrol reported.