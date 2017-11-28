× Second skydiver injured in Jamul since Sunday

SAN DIEGO – A skydiver was injured in Jamul Tuesday morning – the second rescue reported in less than a week.

Cal Fire firefighters were seen in a field in Jamul around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. An ambulance took one person to a hospital with unknown injuries.

An instructor for Skydive San Diego was hospitalized over the weekend after she rescued a student who was experiencing a mid-fall issue. She was able to help the student, but ended up making a hard landing, according to her coworker.

The unidentified instructor broke her leg and ankle.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.