Schumer and Pelosi ditch Trump meeting

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders announced Tuesday that they will not attend a previously scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump after the President tweeted Tuesday morning that the meeting likely wouldn’t result in a deal about funding the government.

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet appeared to irritate Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who announced in a statement they’ll bail on the meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, given Trump’s belief that they can’t find a compromise.

“Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Pelosi and Schumer said in their joint statement. “Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell and (House Speaker Paul) Ryan to meet this afternoon.”

A Pelosi aide told CNN that the White House was informed about the cancellation before Pelosi and Schumer released their statement.

The government runs out of funding December 8, giving Congress little time to negotiate a deal to keep the lights on and handle other top priorities.

“If the President, who already said earlier this year that ‘our country needs a good shutdown,’ isn’t interested in addressing the difficult year-end agenda, we’ll work with those Republicans who are, as we did in April. We look forward to continuing to work in good faith, as we have been for the last month, with our Republican colleagues in Congress to do just that,” Pelosi and Schumer said.