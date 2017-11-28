Robber steals cash from neighborhood market

SAN DIEGO — An unarmed robber made off with cash from a small community market in the Shelltown neighborhood east of Barrio Logan, police said Tuesday.

The heist happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the Tom Boy Market, a small corner store at South 39th and Delta streets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The suspect, a man, did not use a weapon but demanded money from the victim.

The victim complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Buttle said. Nobody was injured and the suspect was last seen leaving on foot.

No suspect description was immediately available and robbery detectives were dispatched to investigate the incident.