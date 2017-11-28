Motorcyclist dies in late-night collision

LA MESA, Calif. — A 36-year-old San Diego man died Tuesday morning following a late-night collision that threw him from his motorcycle on a La Mesa highway, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened about 11:10 p.m. Monday on southbound state Route 125 approaching the Spring Street exit, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Travis Garrow said. The 2017 Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle and 2003 Volkswagen Jetta were apparently being driven next to each other in the middle lanes when they collided for unknown reasons, throwing the rider from his motorcycle.

“The male landed in the roadway and sustained major injuries,” Garrow said. “He was transported via ground ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where hours later he succumbed to his injuries.”

The Jetta’s driver, a 25-year-old Chula Vista woman, was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved, Garrow said. It wasn’t immediately clear if alcohol or drugs were involved.

CHP investigators were looking into what caused the crash and asked any witnesses to call the CHP’s El Cajon area office at 619-401-2000.