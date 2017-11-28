Man stabbed during botched robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning in Linda Vista in an apparent botched robbery, and police were searching for his assailant.

The victim’s fiancee called police about 4:40 a.m. to report the assault, which officers later determined happened about two hours prior while the victim was walking near Genesee Avenue and Linda Vista Road, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The nature of the attack was not immediately clear, but detectives believe it was the result of a robbery gone wrong, Hernandez said. Nothing was apparently taken from the victim, who was treated for a single small stab bound to his midsection.

Detectives were searching for a mixed-race black or Hispanic man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with curly black hair and a thick mustache, Hernandez said. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.