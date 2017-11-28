Broken gas line prompts evacuations in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A broken natural gas line near Parkway Plaza in El Cajon prompted evacuations Tuesday morning.

San Diego Gas & Electric responded to the scene near the Walmart at 605 Fletcher Parkway around 9 a.m. and capped the leak around 10 a.m.

The west entrance of the Walmart will remain blocked for some time, but the east entrance and the rest of the mall are now clear and open to customers, police say.

Authorities asked the public to stay clear of the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.