× Would-be robber leaves convenience store empty-handed

SAN DIEGO — A gunman fled empty-handed Monday morning after attempting to rob a Grantville convenience store, police said.

Armed with a black revolver, the would-be robber entered the 7-Eleven at 6401 Mission Gorge Road a little before 3:50 a.m., San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. He fled from the store without any merchandise or cash after demanding money from the clerk.

Why the would-be robber left empty-handed wasn’t immediately clear, Delimitros said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-9 Hispanic man in his 30s with a heavy build and black beard, wearing a black windbreaker and black pants, Delimitros said. A dispatcher said a witness last saw the suspect running northbound on Mission Gorge Road toward Zion Avenue.