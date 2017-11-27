× UCSD expected to announce move to NCAA Division I

SAN DIEGO — The athletic department at UC San Diego is expected to announce Monday a move up to NCAA Division I status.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former Mayor Jerry Sanders, now president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, are scheduled to speak at the news conference, along with Tritons athletics director Earl Edwards.

“UC San Diego will make a special announcement that demonstrates the campus’ continued growth and upward trajectory as one of the top 15 universities in the world,” school officials said in a statement.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Monday’s announcement is expected to be that the Big West Conference has accepted the Tritons as its 10th member school. That would allow UCSD to start the process of moving to Division I, which takes at least six years, according to the newspaper.

The Tritons would be required to spend two years elevating athletic scholarships to minimum levels, followed by a four-year transition period. Only after that transition period can a school participate in the post-season and achieve full-fledged Division I membership.

With the move up from Division II, UCSD would become the third Division I school in the city after San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. The process to explore Division I membership began in May of last year when students voted to raise fees to support the transition from Division II.

The process took another big step in January, when the Academic Senate — comprised of professors, lecturers, select administrators and other academic staff — voted to approve the move after conducting a months-long investigative process that included reports from five different committees.

“We are pleased both students and faculty have reached the same consensus that UC San Diego is poised to become a Division I campus,” Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said at the time.

But according to the Union-Tribune, the move hit a wall in April when the Big West Conference’s current member schools voted against admitting the Tritons. The Union-Tribune reported that the conference’s UC schools — Irvine, Riverside, Santa Barbara and Davis — voted for the Tritons to be admitted, but its CSU members — Long Beach, Fullerton, Northridge and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo — voted against the Tritons. It was unclear how the ninth member, Hawaii, voted.

The newspaper reported that a super majority of seven yes votes was needed, meaning that during an undisclosed recent vote, Hawaii likely voted for inclusion and two CSU schools changed their votes to allow UCSD to join the conference.

UCSD consistently ranks highly in lists of top universities in the U.S. and the world, but the reality is that a school often receives its greatest visibility and identity on the courts and fields. Triton sports have generally been very competitive in Division II over the years, including three straight national championships and three appearances in the finals in women’s soccer.

UCSD currently fields teams in 13 sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, fencing, rowing, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and water polo. It also fields baseball and softball teams as well as men’s golf but does not have a football team. The Big West is a non-football conference, though some of its members field Division II football teams.

The planned rise would leave Cal State San Marcos, which recently made a move up, and Point Loma Nazarene University as the two college’s in San Diego County competing in Division II.

SDSU, which boasts the most high-profile athletics department in San Diego, was set to join the Big West earlier this decade in all sports but football after school officials announced the football program would joint the Big East. But when the football deal fell through, SDSU opted to remain in the Mountain West Conference for all sports.

The Aztecs — founding members of the Pacific Coast Athletic Association, the precursor to the Big West — reportedly paid the Big West $1.5 million for reneging on the deal, which was expected to lift the profile of the entire conference by adding one of the most highly-regarded college basketball programs on the West Coast.

The Big West’s most successful sports have traditionally been baseball and women’s volleyball. Cal State Fullerton has won four College World Series titles, its last coming in 2004, while Long Beach State and UC Irvine have also been top baseball programs on the West Coast. Long Beach State’s women’s volleyball team has won three national championships, its last coming in 1998.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas was a member of the Big West in 1990 when it won the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament under coach Jerry Tarkanian