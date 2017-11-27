Thief smashes Marine’s car window, steals uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A Camp Pendleton Marine spent a night near the University of San Diego and when he woke up, his car window was smashed and his military uniforms were stolen.

After watching a college football game, Hudson Columbe was too tired to drive back up to the military base last week, so he stayed a friend’s house in Mission Valley. When he woke the next morning, the left rear car window of his SUV was broken and his uniforms that were inside were missing.

“I looked up and there was just glass. It was all shattered and then I looked and it was just empty,” said Columbe. “The uniforms were placed in a garment bag with the hangers."

It wasn’t just Columbe’s service uniform, but also his dress blues. Columbe said the worst part is the timing of it all.

“I have my Marine Corps ball coming up in just a couple of weeks and everything I was supposed to get done for that was taken,” said Columbe.

For a young Marine, there aren’t a lot of opportunities to wear dress blues and the uniforms are expensive.

“You can actually sell them to a pawn shop and they’re worth a few hundred bucks,” said Columbe.

Between the window on his car and the uniforms, Columbe said the damage is more than $1,300.

“I have my car, car insurance, phone and internet -- all those bills start to rack up and this happened,” said Columbe.

Despite his bad luck, Columbe is choosing to remain positive.

“If they did sell them hopefully they went to good use got them a room for a night,” said Columbe. “As long as nobody got hurt. I was always taught God works in mysterious ways so I’m putting my full trust in God.”

Columbe also said he was on the brink of selling his car, but now he’s had to cancel it due to the broken window.

Columbe has filed a report with the San Diego Police Department, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Anyone with information about the stolen property and damaged vehicle should call SDPD.