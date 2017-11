Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – Authorities were searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash in Vista Monday.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on N. Sante Fe Avenue and W. East Drive, according to North County Fire Protection District official. An unidentified man died at the crash site.

Authorities found an abandoned SUV that matched the description of the vehicle, but the driver was not there, a witness told FOX 5.

No other information was released.