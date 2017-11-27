Scooter driver seriously injured after crashing into dumpster

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man riding a scooter was seriously injured when he crashed into a dumpster Monday morning in Pacific Beach just blocks away from where a motorcyclist was killed in a collision about five hours earlier, police said.

The injury crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ingraham Street when the rider, headed south, suddenly swerved to his left and hit a dumpster, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, and investigators did not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.

The crash happened just blocks away from where a motorcyclist was killed about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim of that crash, a 65-year-old man, collided with a minivan that turned in front of him in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating both crashes.

