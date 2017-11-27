× Motorcyclist killed in crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO – A 65-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a minivan turning in front of him in Pacific Beach, police said Monday.

The accident happened just after 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street between La Playa Avenue and Moorland Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said. The minivan and motorcyclist were traveling in opposite directions on Ingraham Street when the crash occurred. The van made a left turn into a parking lot directly in front of the motorcycle, Wells said, adding that the motorcycle collided with the side of the van. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 73-year-old man driving the van was uninjured in the crash, and investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor, Wells said. The SDPD traffic division was investigating the crash.