Inmate with skull-face tattoo escapes Calif. work crew

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. – Authorities in San Joaquin warned the public Monday of a missing inmate with a very recognizable tattoo.

Inmate Corey Hughes, 27, was reported missing from his work crew around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. He was last seen on Interstate 5 and Country Club in the county just east of San Francisco.

A picture of Hughes shows that he has a skull tattooed on his face.

Hughes was sentenced on a weapons charge and houses in the Honor Farm. He was expected to be released in February 2018.

A special search team was working to find him and return him to the facility.

Anyone with information about Hughes’ whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.