Hilary Duff to light Legoland's Christmas tree

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Actress and singer Hilary Duff is scheduled to flip the switch on a 30-foot tall Christmas tree at Legoland California Monday evening.

Duff rose to stardom when she portrayed the title character on the “Lizzie McGuire” sitcom on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s. She now holds a key supporting role in the TVLand series “Younger.”

The tree was created out of 245,000 Duplo bricks featuring around 400 Lego ornaments, theme park officials said. The tree also includes more than 11,000 LED lights.

At the 15th annual lighting ceremony, the resort will donate $10,000 on Duff’s behalf to Baby2Baby, which provides young, low-income children with basic necessities like clothing and diapers.

All of the park’s holiday activities are included in the price of admission.