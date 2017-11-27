Firefighters: Homeless now living in storm drains, start fire

SPRING VALLEY– The homeless crisis has spread to Spring Valley where firefighters believe people are now living in storm drains and may have started a fire Saturday night.

“We’ve always had homeless but I’ve never seen it like this. It’s an explosion of this homeless issue,” said Steve Moran from San Miguel Fire District.

Like the smoke that seemed to come from every direction Saturday night, so has the issue over Spring Valley’s homeless population.

“It’s like squeezing the toothpaste tube. You know you squeeze them out of downtown and then they come out into these areas,” he added.

Moran had the tough job Monday of checking storm drains around Goodland Acres Park off Troy Street. The spot where he said a large fire sparked Saturday by a growing homeless camp living in storm drains.

“The smoke was actually to the bottom of the concrete and we had to treat it like a structure fire. We were afraid they are going to get entangled and trapped. It adds more risk to the job,” he said.

Neighbors in the area say they’ve 8 to 10 people jump over the fence over the last year, camping out for days at a time. They’ve even spotted smaller fires in recent weeks. Firefighters believe the homeless are stealing copper wire, burning the insulation off and burning it in for money.

Saturday’s fire took three hours to put out and no one was hurt.