County to consider extending Hepatitis A state of emergency

SAN DIEGO -- The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to extend a state of emergency over a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego County amid signs that the rate of new infections is slowing.

The board is required to renew emergency declarations every two weeks, but its next regularly scheduled meeting isn't until Dec. 5.

Last week, county health officials reported a total of 553 hepatitis A cases linked to the outbreak, the start of which was traced back to about one year ago. That's just seven more cases than in the previous report a week prior. Of those sickened by the disease, which attacks the liver, 20 have died, but none recently.

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted by touching objects or eating food that someone with the virus has handled or by having sex with an infected person. The disease doesn't always cause symptoms but can cause fever, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, yellowing of the eyes, stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools and diarrhea, according to the HHSA.

The county and city governments have taken several steps to address the outbreak, including the spraying of a sanitizing formula on streets and sidewalks, the placement of portable hand-washing stations and restrooms in areas where the homeless congregate, and a stepped-up immunization campaign.