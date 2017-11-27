Chance of light showers and gusty winds Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather Monday to San Diego County along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the mountains and desert that will expire at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon saying sustained winds will be at 20 to 30 miles per hour. Gusts up to 50 or 60 miles per hour will be possible.

There will be a 50 percent chance of measurable rainfall Monday in the mountains and a 40 percent chance for areas west of the mountains.

High temperatures Monday will be 64 to 69 degrees at the beaches and inland, 66 in the western valleys, 59 to 64 near the foothills, 55 to 62 in the mountains and 71 to 76 in the desert.