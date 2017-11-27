2 teens arrested weeks after Chula Vista break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Two teenagers were arrested in a robbery case in East Chula Vista and other parts of San Diego County, authorities confirmed Monday.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jordan McLeroy face charges related to a robbery in mid-November, a Chula Vista police detective said.

The juvenile faces charges of robbery, larceny and resisting arrest. Charges against McLeroy include burglary, larceny and resisting arrest, police said.

A home on Cascade Place was robbed on November 14. Personal items were taken and fish in a tank were poisoned, according to a police report.

Four suspects were allegedly involved in a high-speed pursuit with police a day after the robbery. One suspect allegedly posted a video to Snapchat during the chase.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran away without being caught that day, police said. Stolen property was found inside.

Police said social media postings by at least one of the suspects led police to an arrest.

The detective said two additional arrests are possible.

McLeroy will be arraigned later this week.