JAMUL, Calif. – A skydiver was hospitalized after crashing in southern San Diego Sunday in Jamul, authorities said.

Crews from Cal Fire received a call about the skydiving accident about 100 yards north of Otay Lakes Road around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with major injuries.

A rescue helicopter took the woman to a hospital.

Cal Fire did not release any details as to what happened that caused the woman to get injured.