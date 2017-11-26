Truck slams into car then into house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A woman in Chula Vista woke up Sunday morning to find a pick-up truck slammed into her car and then into her house.

“I could hear wheels turning,” said homeowner Cynthia Heldenbrand. Her neighbors said four men took off running after the white Chevy Silverado crashed into her house.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Nacion Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Heldenbrand said this is the third time a vehicle has slammed into her house and she plans to get the city involved for her own safety.

Chula Vista police said the truck does not appear to be stolen, but has been impounded for a hit and run.

Heldenbrand spent Sunday boarding up her home and dealing with a whole other set of problems.

“I hope they catch the guy. I hope somebody will pay for all this," she said. "I don’t want to file on my own -- put a claim against my own insurance, but if I have to I will. I’ll just wait and see what happens."